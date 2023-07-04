On the latest episode of the “K100” podcast, Konann discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the longtime wrestler spoke about what he thinks WWE is doing better than AEW. He thinks it’s cliffhangers and angles.

“I hate to do this because they always say that, ‘Oh you’re s**king WWE,'” said Konnan. “When WWE sucked, we buried them every f***ing week. When they say that you don’t bury Rey or Dominik, like when Rey did that eye angle, I buried him. You know what I’m saying. So at the end of the day, WWE does such a better job at leaving cliffhangers and doing angles throughout the show. It’s not that hard if you have been watching wrestling your whole life like Tony [Khan] has or the guys around them.”

Konnan did put over the premiere episode of Collision for having a better pace than past Dynamite and Rampage episodes.

