During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed today’s matches having a lack of importance to the outcome. Here’s what he had to say:

Stakes are a part of a story. Stakes in and of itself aren’t enough to compel people to tune into a PPV or television. Stakes are important but they’re only important as it relates to the story. The story is what makes the stakes feel real and viable. The story is what allows the audience to identify with one character or the other, so that the stakes are then important.

We see a lot of that today [in wrestling]. I’m not going to be critical of anybody. The stories that we’re watching today, with some exceptions, there’s just not the emphasis on story and stakes. We’ll put these two guys together – it will be great. We’ll put two girls together – it will be great. No, it won’t. The reason for us to watch isn’t there; the investment isn’t there. We just don’t care.