During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on wanting to bring in Joey Styles for his proposed WCW relaunch in 2001. Here’s what he had to say:

I wanted and needed to keep Tony on the team, behind the scenes and in front of the camera. But I was also interested in Joey Styles. We would’ve had four hours of TV to do in primetime. There was plenty of room for great announcers. If you look at some of the things I did, I would change announce teams out. One announcer team in the first hour, once announce team in the second hour. It wasn’t because I thought one team was better than the other team. It was two different teams, therefore it felt like two different shows to a degree. You didn’t lose viewers because they were hearing the same voice over and over and over again. So, changing up the chemistry and energy and delivery helped make Nitro feel like a two-hour show that was over with in 45 minutes, as opposed to a two-hour show that felt like it was a four-hour show. There would’ve been plenty of room for announcers.

You can listen HERE.

Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T 411Mania.