During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff spoke on how Vince McMahon’s heart was what surprised him the most about him. Here’s what he had to say:

I don’t know Vince real well. The last thing I wanna do is try to pretend I do. I don’t think a lot of people know Vince real well outside of his immediate family and people he’s very close to in business. That’s a very small circle of people. From my limited time there, in addition of some of the things I’ve heard Vince do for people – some of it nobody has ever heard of it, and some of it I know first-hand having been in proximity to certain situations. I think Vince has a much bigger heart than anybody gives him credit for. It’s offset sometimes professionally with the things he says and the way he carries himself, but I think there’s a much more compassionate person and side of Vince McMahon than most people would realize unless you’re in that inner circle or close to it.

You can listen HERE.

