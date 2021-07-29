NJPW superstar and Japanese wrestling legend Hiroshi Tanahashi appeared on this evening’s AEW Fight for the Fallen via video following the opening contest between the Elite and the Dark Order.

The Ace let it be known that throughout his historic career for NJPW the one title he has not held is the IWGP United States championship, a title currently held by AEW talent Lance Archer. In his promo Tanahashi stated that he would challenge the winner of tonight’s U.S. title match between Archer and the Bullet Club’s Hikuleo, but did not clarify if the bout would happen in Japan or on AEW.

