During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff shot down a Dave Meltzer rumor that WCW was trying to pursue Shawn Michaels during the Monday Night War. Here’s what he had to say:
That was pure fiction by Meltzer. There was never a discussion, there was never an intent. Shawn Michaels – if he hears this, and I doubt he will but he might read the recap somewhere, as talented as he was and as much of a star he was, he was a f***ing headcase. He knew it, and he certainly acknowledges it now.
I had zero interest in Shawn Michaels, or creating the perception and stirring the s**t that would have been stirred in my own locker room and on my own roster by even the suggestion that that was gonna happen.
Shawn Michaels did not have a lot of support, not only in WWE but certainly not in a WCW locker room at that time, because of his behavior. Shawn will talk about it. You can read about it and it’s well documented. That would have been the last thing I would have done, and that was pure, pure fiction by Dave Meltzer to try and create some content and to get some people interested and make people think he knew information that nobody else did. It was just fiction.
Credit: 83 Weeks. H/T WrestlingInc.
- New Report On A Number Of WWE Stars Reaching Out To AEW
- Man Arrested In Home Of WWE’s Sonya Deville On Kidnapping Charge
- Chris Jericho Reveals That AEW Knows Who Leaked The Eric Bischoff Dynamite Surprise, Calls Culprit “NXT Reject”
- Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Wasn’t Interested In Shawn Michaels
- Titus O’Neil Issues Media Statement Regarding Man Charged With Attempting To Kidnap Sonya Deville
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Erick Rowan Reveals Plans for His Pet Cage Storyline, WWE Recently Calling Him for a Return
- Booker T On Why He Refused To Job To Matt Morgan In TNA
- Peyton Royce Shares Photos Ahead Of Fitness Competition, Billie Kaye and Shawn Spears Show Support
- What Did Randy Orton Say to Ric Flair After the Low Blow on RAW?
- Matt Hardy Calls Out Sammy Guevara For Chairshot To The Head: “That Literally Could Have Killed Me”
- Randy Orton Responds to Matt Jackson’s Comment on His AEW Dynamite Dive
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more