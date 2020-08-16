Eric Bischoff On Why WCW Wasn’t Interested In Shawn Michaels

During a recent episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff shot down a Dave Meltzer rumor that WCW was trying to pursue Shawn Michaels during the Monday Night War. Here’s what he had to say:

That was pure fiction by Meltzer. There was never a discussion, there was never an intent. Shawn Michaels – if he hears this, and I doubt he will but he might read the recap somewhere, as talented as he was and as much of a star he was, he was a f***ing headcase. He knew it, and he certainly acknowledges it now.

I had zero interest in Shawn Michaels, or creating the perception and stirring the s**t that would have been stirred in my own locker room and on my own roster by even the suggestion that that was gonna happen.

Shawn Michaels did not have a lot of support, not only in WWE but certainly not in a WCW locker room at that time, because of his behavior. Shawn will talk about it. You can read about it and it’s well documented. That would have been the last thing I would have done, and that was pure, pure fiction by Dave Meltzer to try and create some content and to get some people interested and make people think he knew information that nobody else did. It was just fiction.