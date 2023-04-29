Eric Bischoff opens up about his recent medical scare.

The WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President revealed during an episode of his 83 Weeks podcast that he was rushed to the hospital and had emergency surgery after having a bad reaction to a supplement that caused internal bleeding.

Bischoff has since recovered, and did an interview with GV Wire about the near-death experience.

It was such a shock. It’s not like I had this long-term illness. It just happened so fast and I didn’t have time to think about much. You know, I didn’t see my life before my eyes or anything like that.

It was discovered that Bischoff’s poor reaction came from ingesting too much Metamucil, which caused him to pass “buckets of blood.” Bischoff tells GV Wire that he had to have a difficult conversation with his wife in case he did not make it, but adds that he himself was never too concerned.

I had to pull my wife aside and say, OK, look, if this doesn’t go the way we hope it’s going to go, here’s the information you’re going to need to know. Here are the people you’re going to need to contact. Aside from having that conversation with my wife, you know, I have a lot of faith. I’m a fairly spiritual person. I just wasn’t worried about it too much.

Fortunately for Bischoff, his health seems to be in a better place. Wrestling Headlines would like to wish Easy E a fast recovery.