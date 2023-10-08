Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about Christian Cage’s work in AEW.

“You know, what I like about Christian is he never plays it over the top. He is his character. It always has been. Slightly understated but really authentic and believable. And that’s not an easy thing to do, especially in professional wrestling when everything seems to be over the top. Very talented guy. I never got to know him, really. We had conversations and I may have worked with him a little bit off and on, but never really got to know him. So I only know him, you know, as a result of his character and watching his work. And I wouldn’t go so far as to say he’s underrated. Perhaps underappreciated would be. Yeah.”

