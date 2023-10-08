Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed why having a relationship with commentators is so important for wrestlers. Here are the highlights:

On his relationships with commentators:

“Well, your commentator can make you or break you. You know, by saying small things and by saying big things. So just think about that for a moment. They can make you the second coming of Christ. They can do anything they want because they’ve got the power of that f**king microphone. And if you got the microphone, you’re the one with the power. You can make what they are looking at. The biggest, baddest son of a bitch on the planet. Or you can make that guy a whimpering fool. But what do you say. So, yeah, you better have a relationship. I never I never nurtured a relationship with one of the announcers. I just kind of like call it where it is. But I never had a problem with anybody either.”

On if there was a commentator who told his story the best:

“Yeah, Gordon [Solie] was very special. Jim Ross was very special.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Snake Pit podcast with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.