Triple H spoke at the post-WWE Fastlane 2023 PLE press conference, where he took various questions from the media.

During it, Triple H talked about Adam Copeland leaving WWE when his contract expired last month and joined AEW.

“Time. Time was right for him. Time was right for us. I think he had an amazing career and an amazing send off here. I think he felt like he had done what there was to do. We sort of felt, (I think he’s right). We wish him the best. There is no animosity here, there are no hard feelings. He’s doing what’s right for him and his family. I’m happy for him, very happy for him. I sent him a message, ‘I’m happy for you.’ I’m proud of him and happy for him. This has to be right for you. This is a grind, a lot of hard work, it has to be right for you. If somebody feels like a different opportunity is better for them, great, that’s wonderful. The machine doesn’t stop for anyone. We’re going to continue to grow and continue to do what we do. I guarantee you, if you’re a young person here trying and growing every day, for no negative reason, but when they see him walk away, they go, ‘Damn right I’m taking that spot.’ That creates opportunity. Everybody will step up their game to fill that role and there are a line of people way more than capable of taking it to the next level, just like he was when he came in here,” said Triple H.

