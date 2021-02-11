Eric Bischoff made his thoughts known during the latest episode of 83 weeks as he talked about then-TNA President Dixie Carter signing Jeff Hardy in 2010 after he departed from WWE.

At the time, Hardy was dealing with well known substance issues.

“I distanced myself from it. It wasn’t my call. I didn’t get to vote. Dixie loved Jeff. Dixie was such a supporter for Jeff. By the way, this is not a criticism of Dixie Carter. I think it’s one of her strongest suits. She is a very compassionate person. She’s a nurturer. She wants to help people in a genuine way, but I think in this particular case, it was very risky because her desire to help Jeff overcome what he was facing and giving him this opportunity, I understand it knowing Dixie the way I did, but man, I’m not sure it was the smartest thing to do under the circumstances. She was, and when I say infatuated, I don’t mean in an unhealthy way, I mean as a fan. She was so supportive of Jeff that she was willing to take a risk that a lot of people wouldn’t have taken. I’m not sure that’s not a good characteristic. “

