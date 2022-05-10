WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff once again spoke about AEW needing to grow their audience on the latest edition of his 83 Weeks podcast.

The former WCW President released a clip of his show on Twitter, where he discusses why it is important for AEW to not just cater to their hardcore audience, and try an approach to grow their viewership. One popular Twitter account (@BackUpHangman) disagreed with Bischoff, stating that during WCW’s height they played to their hardcore audience.

It was here that top AEW superstar CM Punk would chime in. The Chicago Savior calls Bischoff a carny dips*** who had his moment in the sun. His full tweet reads, “Wrestling twitter needs to stop amplifying all the old head bad faith bad take carny dipshits. They had their moment in the sun. Let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts. Quote me.”

Bischoff would fired back by taking a quote that Punk said about how AEW is climbing the pro-wrestling ladder. It reads, “Ok: “So, I’m not Hogan or Savage. Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, they’re not The Outsiders, I see the parallels, but this is totally different. I’ll go ahead and say it and people can quote me and they’ll be p*ssed off about it, but to me, this is bigger.” How’s that working out?”

See the entire exchange below.

Wrestling twitter needs to stop amplifying all the old head bad faith bad take carny dipshits. They had their moment in the sun. Let them die in the dark with their ego podcasts. Quote me. pic.twitter.com/ryMcGSW10u — player/coach (@CMPunk) May 10, 2022