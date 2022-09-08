On a special edition of 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff spoke about the post-AEW ALL OUT media scrum, and the fallout from the backstage incident between CM Punk and The Elite. Bischoff even shares some device for AEW President Tony Khan, stating that Khan should lean on the experience of William Regal and Chris Jericho to regain respect in the locker room. Highlights are below.

Shares advice for AEW President Tony Khan:

“Here’s my advice to Tony Khan, lean on Chris Jericho. Lean on [William] Regal, lean heavily on them. They’re well respected. You need some respect in your roster right now. It doesn’t appear, at least from those of us on the outside looking in, like you have that. And I’ve been there and I’ve done it, fix that sh*t right away.”

How Jericho and Regal are two amazingly experience and talented guys:

“Lean on Jericho if they’d be willing to do it, but those are two really, really amazingly experienced talented guys that have the respect that can help you out, lean on them.”

(H/T and transcribed by Inside The Ropes)