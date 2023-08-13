Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff discussed what WWE should move forward with LA Knight coming out of SummerSlam in the bigger picture after winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal and starting a feud with The Miz. Here are the highlights:

On the Slim Jim Battle Royal and LA Knight:

“I think using it as a vehicle for LA Knight was absolutely, done to perfection as far as the match itself goes, you know, how I feel about this kind of thing. It’s just until the last four men weren’t in, I had a hard time watching it. Because it’s just clunky, awkward, no story. The action sucks. Just get me to the finish. You know, get me to the last two minutes. ’cause that’s all that matters to me. I sat, you know, painfully through the majority of it. What did 12 minutes get? I sat painfully through 10 and I got interested in the last two and, and thought it was a great job. Great job getting LA Knight over.”

On what to do next with LA Knight:

“I think without having any insight from anybody in WWE. I’ve never had this type of discussion with anybody in WWE, but having competed against them and worked with them for a number of years, both as a talent and being around backstage and a part of the process, as well as being an executive for a cup of coffee. I think there’s a feeling in WWE that you don’t rush. Don’t go too fast because going too fast can ruin it. You want to make sure the audience is actually buying in. I think they bought in regardless of what’s going on internally or not going on internally in WWE. I do believe that Paul Levesque has the experience and has seen what happens when you don’t listen to the audience and don’t let the audience dictate what they really want. He’s also seen what happens when you rush somebody too quickly. Yeah. And they’re not ready for that spot. And I think LA Knight has found himself, number one, he individually as a pro has found his sweet spot. And I think the timing is such in WWE that he’ll move along quicker than perhaps he would have a couple of years ago. Yeah. I mean, again, I sound like I’m beating up on social media wrestling fans, and, and that’s because I am, and I choose to because most of them fucking deserve it. Okay. Put the belt on him right away, make him a world champion. And then what bitches, then what, where does he go from there downhill. That’s where he goes from there. Let him grow into that role. Yeah. Much like they’re doing with Cody [Rhodes]. They’re forcing the audience to demand it. That’s called getting someone over you, morons. That’s how it’s done. And man, why not just sit back and enjoy the ride for however long the ride lasts instead of getting to the destination and not knowing where to go next? I mean, that’s, that’s internet booking. That’s why internet booking doesn’t work, because you’re reacting to what the internet wants and what the internet says. Tony Khan listening. That’s why you don’t listen to the internet and you go with what works.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.