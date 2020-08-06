Eric Young Confirms He’s Signed An Exclusive Contract With IMPACT Wrestling

Eric Young has officially returned to IMPACT Wrestling.
The former world champion announced during an interview with Sportskeeda that he’s signed an exclusive contract with his former company. Young states that he has a lot of gas left in the tank.
Yeah, I am on an exclusive contract with IMPACT. I’m very excited about that! I do have a lot of gas left in the tank. It’s just a question of how much longer I want to do it.
Young was released by WWE back in April as apart of the company’s cuts from COVID-19. He would make a surprising appearance at Slammiversary, where he competed in the fatal-five way for the vacated world championship, a match that would eventually be won by Eddie Edwards.
Check out the full interview here.
