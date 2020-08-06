WWE Still Looking for SummerSlam Location, What Wrestlers Are Being Told, More

WWE officials are still hoping for an outdoor location for SummerSlam, according to Fightful Select.

The new report notes that WWE is still looking at places to run SummerSlam in the New York area. They have also looked at the coast of Florida, at least that’s what officials have told wrestlers when they have asked. It was noted that talents aren’t usually being told of plans or attempts unless they press officials on the matter.

It was also noted that as of last week, several WWE production workers had heard “no discussion” of the SummerSlam location rumors and were hearing about them online.

WWE officials have wanted to hold an outdoor or live fan event for several months now. In June they had plans for a show like this to be held in July, but the idea was eventually nixed.

As noted earlier this week, via Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Atlantic City, New Jersey looks to be the location for the biggest event of the summer on August 23. However, that has not been confirmed and the location is still up in the air.

Stay tuned for updates.

