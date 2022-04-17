IMPACT star and former world champion Eric Young recently spoke with Lucas Charpiot for VL Media in France about a wide range of topics, including whether or not he would return to WWE, and how Violence By Design is very similar to his former NXT group SANITY. Highlights from the interview are below.

Doesn’t think that WWE could afford him if he were to return:

I mean I’m always interested in making money. I don’t think they don’t want me back though. Besides, my price would be too high for them. They wouldn’t be able to afford it. Obviously, there are tons of guys there that I would love to work with. For example, Seth Rollins, with whom I had the chance to work when he was still very young. I worked with him ten or twelve years ago in Iowa for an indie show. There’s a ton of crazy, crazy talented people there. I would jump at the opportunity, but I don’t think they can afford me to be honest.

On the similarities between Violence By Design and SANITY: