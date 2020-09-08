IMPACT world champion Eric Young recently spoke to Fightful to discuss his departure from WWE and why he believes Vince McMahon failed his the WWE roster. Highlights can be found below.

How Vince McMahon failed his shareholders, failed his roster, and failed his fans:

I’ve said what I said about Vince, I don’t think the decision of me being in that position was anything personal. He was always polite to me when we spoke. He’s got way more wins than he’s got losses. In the end, he didn’t fail me, he failed himself. That’s what I have to say about that. He failed himself. He failed the roster. He failed his shareholders. More importantly, he failed the fans. I think every week on IMPACT!, or anywhere that I work, I’m proving that. I was never in that position. It had nothing to do with my abilities. It had nothing to do with my history. It had nothing to do with my skill set or anything that I had done or said. It was just one person’s opinion. I’m not the first person that he missed on, and I won’t be the last. He doesn’t care. He’s just going to go on making billions of dollars. He’s winning. He’s definitely winning.

Says Vince McMahon not using him was one of Vince’s biggest mistakes:

I don’t think it’s anything personal. I’m not mad at him. I would never hold it personally against him. But, it was a mistake. A big one. Maybe one of the worst ones he’s ever made. That’s just my opinion, but my opinion won’t change. He made a huge mistake. His mistake is the wrestling world’s and IMPACT! Wrestling’s advantage. If that didn’t happen then I’m not sitting here talking to you. I’m not the World Champion. I’m not part of a wrestling company that’s growing during a global pandemic. It’s a very exciting time to be Eric Young and to be part of IMPACT! Wrestling.

