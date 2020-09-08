AEW has announced on Twitter that the Inner Circle’s Chris Jericho and Jake Hager will be taking on Sonny Kiss and Joey Janela on tomorrow’s episode of Dynamite on TNT. The bout will be contested under a no DQ stipulation, and stems from Kiss eliminating Hager in the Casino Battle Royal at ALL OUT.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR DYNAMITE:

-Brodie Lee versus Dustin Rhodes for the TNT championship

-Chris Jericho/Jake Hager versus Sonny Kiss/Joey Janela

-Jon Moxley makes a statement following his victory over MJF at ALL OUT

-Kip Sabian reveals who is his best man for his wedding with Penelope Ford