NWA world’s champion Nick Aldis responded to a fan on Twitter last night who asked the National Treasure whether he plans on defending the title in the United Kingdom once travel restrictions open up from COVID-19. Aldis reveals in his answer that there was a plan for the NWA to tour the UK prior to the virus spreading across the world, then hypes potential matchups featuring himself and other top NWA names.

Aldis writes, “Once it’s safe, I would love to do a whole @nwa UK tour (plans were in the works pre-covid) I think there are some incredible first-time matchups for myself,

@thunderrosa22, AK @Sienna, @TheEliDrake and we could see the UK debuts of @TimStormNWA & maybe even @QuestiontheNWA!”

Aldis will be defending the 10 pounds of gold next against former WWE/ROH/NJPW star Mike Bennett at next week’s United Wrestling Network Primetime Live pay per view.