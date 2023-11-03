Erick Redbeard looks back on a big moment in his career.

The former WWE and AEW star wrestled The Rock in an impromptu matchup at WrestleMania 32, where the Great One defeated The Wyatt Family member in six seconds. Redbeard opened up about what that loss on such a big stage meant, and the positives and negatives that came from it.

Well, it was a short one. I don’t know why you gotta remind me of this. You know, you say it’s an honour. But then I started really thinking about [it]. Some fan came into the signing today and he was wearing The Rock’s Brahma Bull shirt and I was like, really? Like, come on. You gotta put this in my face and he starts laughing. And it got me thinking, What does Brahma Bull stand for? So what does the Brahma stand for? So I looked it up. Because I was curious. Brahma is the Hindu god, that means the creator, the creator bull. So it got me thinking, what the hell does that mean? I really want to know like, how did he come up with that? And you’re gonna be able to ask him that question. Let’s find out why he wanted to be the Brahma Bull. That’s like me being the Loki sheep to the God of mischief. I mean, it’s ridiculous sounding but it actually might work. [How were you selected for that?] Because Braun couldn’t be beat, they had to protect Windham and Jon had just suffered a torn patella. So it would have been paper rock scissors between me and Jon taking the quickest pin. So yeah, I just happened to win the short straw on that one. As Joseph Ruud Yes, it was an honour. As Erick Rowan, that was humiliating.

