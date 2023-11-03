WWE issued the following press release announcing more matchups for tomorrow’s edition of SmackDown.

Kevin Owens will battle Austin Theory in singles-action and Pretty Deadly will take on the Brawling Brutes in a Donnybook Rules tag match.

Ridge Holland and Butch will get their hands on Elton Prince and Kit Wilson when the four Superstars square off in a good old-fashioned Donnybrook Rules Match!

The Brawling Brutes and Pretty Deadly have been at odds for months, and now they’ll tussle in a free-for-all melee with lots of weapons at their disposal.

Be sure to tune in to SmackDown on Friday at 8/7 C on FOX to see this can’t-miss Donnybrook Rules Match!

SmackDown’s newest Superstar Kevin Owens will take on Austin Theory in hopes of punching the foulmouthed former United States Champion in the mouth.

Owens doesn’t like Theory, which he made clear during their backstage encounter on the most recent episode of SmackDown when Owens popped Theory.

Owens doesn't like Theory, which he made clear during their backstage encounter on the most recent episode of SmackDown when Owens popped Theory.