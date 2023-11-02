Jim Ross gives his thoughts on MJF vs. Kenny Omega from the October 28th edition of AEW Collision.

The Salt of the Earth defeated The Cleaner to retain the AEW world championship, an epic encounter that ended with both men putting each other in post-show promos. Ross spoke about the showdown during the latest edition of his Grillin JR Podcast, where he commends both for the story they told.

I thought it was an outstanding match, quite frankly. It told a good story. Made sense. Hard work. It just was a really good story I thought being told. I enjoyed calling it I was happy to be there certainly was a fun match to watch, but MJF and Kenny delivered. They had a lot of pressure on them obviously, because expectations of that match were very high. So it’s all good. I enjoyed it. I thought it was a great outing for those dudes.

MJF was recently named as one of the “next generation of action stars” by the Hollywood Reporter. You can read about that here.

