Erick Redbeard made an appearance on Wrestle Buddy Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During it, the former WWE star revealed the original plan for his ‘caged beast’ storyline that began in November 2019 where he would carry a cage with a covering and would get protective when anyone would try to look inside the cage.

“Originally, it (caged beast story) was supposed to lead to a feud with Seth (Rollins), involving the death of a rat accidentally which intrigued me as a character because you get the big guy who has to deal with this grief and then come to terms with this grief.

“Yeah (Seth was supposed to ‘kill it’) and why would you not wanna feud with Seth in something that could have meant something? But then obviously, he went from babyface to heel maybe like two weeks after the fact so then that whole thing got dropped and then they just didn’t know what was in the cage.

“They kept giving me TV time which you can’t get mad with TV time. You know, but how many people can you squash and not continue to tell the story. So, you know, to me it just got old and repetitive and you thought it’d make every squash match a little different and tell a little bit more story of the cage but you know, sometimes I wasn’t allowed to.”