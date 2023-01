Erick Rowan did a special thing on New Year’s Eve.

The former WWE star volunteered at the Villalobos Rescue Center in New Orleans on Saturday night. VRC is famous for having the tv show “Pitbulls and Parolees.”

In a post on Facebook, the VRC wrote in the caption, “HEY WRESTLING FANS…LOOK WHO VOLUNTEERED AT VRC TODAY!”

Rowan made a name for himself and found success as part of The Wyatt Family in WWE alongside Bray Wyatt and Luke Harper.