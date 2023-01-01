On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, he named Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns as his wrestler of 2022.

“I know he hasn’t wrestled a lot, but his work has been superior, has been above and beyond, and him heading The Bloodline, turning it into a main event act, they really are the franchise of the WWE. Roman Reigns is the franchise player. He’s just the nucleus of WWE right now and he’s just done a tremendous job.” “To me, it almost feels reminiscent of back in the day when I was growing up and a big fan when I first got hooked on wrestling, and Hulk Hogan, his wrestling appearances were so limited on TV anyway,” he said.

