ESPN has released their ranking of the top 30 wrestlers under 30 years old.

Coming in at the number one spot is AEW World Champion MJF, who at 27-years-old has been one of the promotion’s top superstars since its inception in 2019. Coming in at #2 is WWE superstar and current reigning women’s champion Rhea Ripley. The full list, which includes stars from all over the wrestling market, can be found below.