ESPN has released their ranking of the top 30 wrestlers under 30 years old.
Coming in at the number one spot is AEW World Champion MJF, who at 27-years-old has been one of the promotion’s top superstars since its inception in 2019. Coming in at #2 is WWE superstar and current reigning women’s champion Rhea Ripley. The full list, which includes stars from all over the wrestling market, can be found below.
1. MJF
2. Rhea Ripley
3. Austin Theory
4. El Hijo del Vikingo
5. Dominik Mysterio
6. Bron Breakker
7. Carmelo Hayes
8. Konosuke Takeshita
9. Liv Morgan
10. Logan Paul
11. Giulia
12. Butch
13. Jack Perry
14. Wes Lee
15. Utami Hayashishita
16. Toni Storm
17. Dragon Lee
18. Bandido
19. Jamie Hayter
20. Wheeler Yuta
21. Kaito Kiyomiya
22. Saya Kamitani
23. Yota Tsuji
24. Jordynne Grace
25. Deonna Purrazzo
26. Ilja Dragunov
27. Masha Slamovich
28. Tyler Bate
29. Daniel Garcia
30. Shota Umino