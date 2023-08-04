Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed AEW re-signing The Elite (The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega & Hangman Page) to multi-year deals after they had interest from WWE ahead of their existing deals expiring in 2024.

“I’m not surprised, you know; I’m not surprised either. As Nate Diaz was saying, I’m not, I’m not surprised, no, because, no, because those guys, man, they were always, you know, about being out there doing their own thing anyway. You know, being in Japan, doing their own thing, and then having a chance to come here to the United States and be able to do their own thing with AEW and still be able to get paid. I tell people all the time, at the end of the day, that’s truly really what it’s all about, man, if you can get paid doing something you love to do, especially here in the United States, because trust me, if those guys weren’t doing that here in the, in us, they’d be in Japan doing it. They’d be picking up a check, you know, more than anything. And I think, I just, like I said once before. Also, you would rather pick up a check here in the United States, which is supposed to fly 15 hours to Japan to do it. I mean, a little bit better commute, I mean, as well as the food, the accommodations, you know, the comfortability, everything goes along with, you know, being at home and, and, you know, give the Young Bucks and Kenny Omega and all those guys, you know, a choice. I don’t know about Kenny Omega. He might want to go back to Japan, but I think then again, maybe not because it’s plush, man, it’s plush here, and you get a chance to, you know, really enjoy it. Especially working with a company like AEW, a company in Japan, compared to working at a company like an AEW, man, that’s night and day.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.