GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their My Name Is event tonight in Detroit, Michigan. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:

Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo)

Masha Slamovich vs. Alec Price

Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)

Parrow vs. Sawyer Wreck

The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) vs. Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner)

Death Match: Crazy King vs. Cole Radrick

Joey Janela vs. Komander

GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Mike Bailey