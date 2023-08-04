GCW (Game Changer Wrestling) holds their My Name Is event tonight in Detroit, Michigan. The show is set to air at 8 PM EDT on FITE. Tickets are also available via Eventbrite. Here is the card:
Violence Is Forever (Dominic Garrini & Kevin Ku) vs. Los Macizos (Ciclope & Miedo Xtremo)
Masha Slamovich vs. Alec Price
Bang And Matthews (August Matthews & Davey Bang) vs. BUSSY (Allie Katch & Effy)
Parrow vs. Sawyer Wreck
The Rejects (John Wayne Murdoch & Reed Bentley) vs. Second Gear Crew (1 Called Manders & Mance Warner)
Death Match: Crazy King vs. Cole Radrick
Joey Janela vs. Komander
GCW World Title Match: Blake Christian (c) vs. Mike Bailey