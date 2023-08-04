Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his love for vignettes in wrestling and how that art is not utilized as much as in the past.

“Sure I do. Fans love that stuff. They love vignettes. They do that sh** up, and it’s a great way to get your characters over, but it takes time to do ’em. They’re just not getting done these days. Tell us A story. Do some vignettes, paint a picture for ’em.”

