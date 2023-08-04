Booker T gave his thoughts on various topics on his latest Hall Of Fame podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed AEW bringing in Rob Van Dam for a match on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite against FTW Champion Jungle Boy Jack Perry. This is reportedly a one-off match. Here are the highlights:

On RVD’s AEW debut:

“What a way to return to the ring, but a long-awaited entry into AEW. Talk to me. What’d you think about it? Oh, man. RVD, that’s my homie, man. That’s my homie. We go way back. Yeah. RVD is one of the guys I ran down the road with, one of the very few guys I actually travel with on the road. Road Dogg. That’s, that’s, that’s my homie. So I’m glad to see him back out there, man. one thing about this business, man, you always have that itch, let you look in the scratch. And, RVD right now, got shot AEW him, jungle boy. Next week, we’re going to get a chance to see it, see what’s left in the tank, because that’s one thing you’re always looking for, to see with the older guys, you’re looking to see if they got that chant, you still got it. That’s what they, that’s, that’s what it’s all about. So, I’m sure the world will be highly anticipated, checking out and setting it up a week in advance. That’s good. That’s a good booking. You know what I mean? Always. The RVD fans, the old ECW alumni, would be tuning in for something like that. So, hey, man, it’s going to be good.”

On the pressure on RVD to perform at a high level:

“Yeah, because everybody’s gonna be judging you. Everybody’s gonna be trying to critique you. Everybody’s gonna be looking to see if you lost a step. That’s, that’s what, that’s just, that’s just the way the world is today. They’re not looking at A lot of people, me personally, I’m just glad to see him back, and it seemed like that will be the nostalgia of this whole thing more than anything. But you, but you got people out there that’s going to try to pick and, you know, poke and prod and try to pull things apart. But, just watching RVD throw that spin kick, it said, man, he still got something left in the tank, you know, for me to throw that spin kick, something might pop in a heartbeat. You know what I mean? So I’m looking forward to seeing what my road dog might come by. My brother still has left in the tank.”

