Becky Lynch made an appearance on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the interview, the top WWE star discussed if she pays attention to what is written about her in the press. She tries to block it out and avoid the dirt sheets.

“You know, I try not to. I try not to keep stock of what anybody is saying about me. I try to avoid comments. I try to avoid dirt sheets because I think of myself as an artist. I do think of myself as an artist and I think when you are being bombarded by opinions, good or bad, it takes an effect on you and one way or the other, whether you’re mentally strong enough to say, ‘Well that doesn’t bother me’, somewhere it lives. It lives in your head, and especially when it’s the negative stuff, it will live in your head. But even the good stuff, you know, like what brought you to the dance doesn’t always keep you at the dance, you know? So you have to be able to adapt. You have to be able to trust your instincts and go with that. I find that in this world where we are constantly being bombarded by opinions, ‘You should be this, you should do that you’, it takes different thinking to be able to stand out and you have to be able to trust yourself because you’re the one that followed your gut to get to where you want to get. So if you’re listening to other people saying, ‘Well, I would have done this. I would have done that’, well, you didn’t and you haven’t lived the life that I’ve been and you haven’t spent the experience that I have spent in the ring and around the business. So I think there’s a way of respecting other people’s opinions, but trying not to get too invested and involved because one way or another, whatever anybody says to you, it lives and it lives in your brain and it’ll affect something that you do whether you like it or not.”