Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer praised William Regal while recalling what it was like working with him.

“William Regal was so fun to work with doing the pretty tapes with him. We were laughing our asses off. He was so entertaining. And when he got in the ring, he was just as technical, if not more technical, than I was. He knew his shit. But, I would say that if he got inducted into the Hall of Fame, which I believe he deserves to be, I think it should be his European connection, Fit Finley. Okay. I think that would be a great person to induct him. Fit. Fit had an incredible career, and I think that Fit would be a great person to induct his fellow European, William Regal.”

Angle also talked about whether there was anyone he hated working with.

“I’ve been fortunate. There’s nobody that I hated working in the ring with. It doesn’t mean I had bad matches. I didn’t have bad matches. I did. I even had a bad match with Eddie Guerrero. So, I can’t think of anybody I did not look forward to working with. I can’t even think of anybody. I’ve always looked forward to everybody I work with, but I’m telling you, I had, you know, a dozen bad matches that I was like, ‘Oh shit man, this was horrible.’ And, so we, you know, nobody’s perfect. Everybody has some good ones, some bad ones, but I can’t think of anybody I have worked with that I didn’t like working with. In other words, I wrestled Eddie a hundred times, but I had one bad match with him.”

