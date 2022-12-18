AEW star Ethan Page recently spoke with Fightful about a wide variety of topics, including his thoughts on working as a commentator and producer for the promotion, as well as an update on what is happening with his vlog. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says he’s done some producing work in AEW alongside commentary:

No. I’m sorry to the viewers, anyone that enjoys my in-ring work. It’s not a lot of you, but the ones that do, it’s not gonna happen for a very long time. Enjoy it while it’s here. I’ve been pushing more to do more commentary with AEW. I have produced one match. It was very much a happenstance, fell in my lap kind of thing. But I loved every second of it. I loved having the headset on.

How much he has enjoyed producing:

For real, though, I love being able to help guys piece a match together and be able to toss ideas around and to see them get excited for stuff that was being pitched. I always want my own stuff to be good, but I want AEW to do well so I’m going to give my best if I’m ever asked to put a match together or produce.

Comments on his vlog: