Former NXT North American champion Velveteen Dream (real name Patrick Clark) was arrested back in August of this year in Florida after an incident that saw him allegedly punch and bite an employee in a gym.

Today…TMZ has released footage of the arrest, which shows Dream already in handcuffs before being placed into the back of a police car. Dream later berates the police officer for not reading him his Miranda Rights, even claiming that he “fucked up” for messing up that basic right.

Dream was released from WWE back in 2021, with his last match occurring back in December of 2020. At one point Dream was the most popular star on the NXT brand, with many believing a successful main roster run was in his future.