EVIL Releases First Statement As New IWGP Double Champion, NJPW Adds Press Conference

NJPW superstar EVIL took to Twitter to comment on his shocking win at last night’s Dominion event, where the new Bullet Club leader captured the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental championship from former friend Tetsuya Naito. EVIL writes, “EVIL is 71st. IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION and 25th. IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION. And you all like my new “PAREJA” Dick Togo @boliviacuba, don’t you!? Bullet club is perfect EVIL.”
EVIL is 71st. IWGP HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION and 25th. IWGP INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPION.
And you all like my new “PAREJA” Dick Togo @boliviacuba , don’t you!?
Bullet club is perfect EVIL.#EVIL #BulletClub pic.twitter.com/tdSJ3iM7CQ
— EVIL (@151012EVIL) July 12, 2020
EVIL maybe making another statement soon as NJPW has added a post-Dominion press conference for tomorrow at 2am EST. We’ll keep you updated.
