WWE Celebrating Women’s Evolution Week, Will Look At Landmark Women’s Division Moments

WWE issued the following press release announcing that they are celebrating Women’s Evolution week, which will take a look at some of the landmark moments in the division’s history on all digital and social channels. Check out the details below.
Five years ago on July 13, Becky Lynch, Charlotte Flair and Sasha Banks arrived to Raw, signaling a change for women’s wrestling in WWE. In honor of this landmark night in sports-entertainment history, WWE will celebrate Women’s Evolution Week on its digital and social channels all this week.
Check back with WWE’s digital platforms each day this week for exciting looks back at landmark Women’s division moments in WWE, the trailblazing Superstars who paved the way and what lies ahead for the intrepid female competitors of the future.
