AEW stars Evil Uno and Stu Grayson from the Dark Order recently spoke with the Ottawa Sun about how they were worried about being cut from the promotion once the COVID-19 outbreak occurred and forced travel restrictions that made it hard for them to travel. Hear what they had to say below.

We travel every two weeks [to Florida] and quarantine in between. We don’t leave our houses; that’s a stress. There was a time where it was very uncertain for both of us because we couldn’t make it to work for several months, so we were at risk of being cut. We didn’t know the scope of what COVID would be like. We also didn’t know what kind of financial hit AEW was going to take. It was stressful at first, but now it feels like the norm. We have deep roots in this area, we helped build up this whole wrestling scene over the past 15 years. We’re still within the decision phase.

You can check out the full interview here.