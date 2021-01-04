AEW star Evil Uno was one of the many guests on Talk Is Jericho podcast to discuss the legacy of Brodie Lee, who tragically passed away last weekend. Uno even mentioned how the Dark Order would survive without their fearless leader, something he admits he is uncertain of. However, he is optimistic about honoring Lee’s legacy with the group by sticking together. Highlights are below.

On the many challenges the group has already faced:

I don’t think it’s something impossible. Especially with myself and Stu since we were Dark Order since day one, we’ve been through many phases of Dark Order. We had to adjust even when storylines were changing or things not working. Lockdowns, border crossings, people getting put in the group while not knowing who they were so I think we’ve always been good at adjusting. You have to right? You have to show that you’re multifaceted.

Says the group will push forward together:

This year has given us confidence in the sense of I think we can pull through this. What does Dark Order do from here? Genuinely, I wish I could tell you. I wish I knew. Today, right now, I don’t even want to think about what’s coming up. I’m mostly thinking about Jon. I think the most obvious thing is we need to stay as a group in his honor. This is kind of wild because our cult group thing was, ‘Hey, you join this group, we’ll make you better.’ But now it feels like we have to become better wrestlers, better people for Jon. We now encapsulate his legacy.

How Brodie Lee’s name will be attached to them forever:

His name is going to be attached to us forever, and anything from now on that is bad is not a bad thing just for us but also a bad thing to his legacy. So I feel like we have to produce the best content we have. The cult thing may not be the best approach next. Maybe we’re just a family. There’s a lot of ways we can go about this, but I think everything is going to be under a magnifying glass because everything we do now has to be as good as what Jon was.

