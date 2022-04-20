Today I had the distinct pleasure of speaking with IMPACT world champion Moose and number one contender Josh Alexander on the IMPACT Press Pass media call, where both competitors hyped their world title showdown at this Saturday’s Rebellion pay-per-view in Poughkeepsie, New York.

The Walking Weapon told me that in his 17-year career he has yet to meet a single wrestler who has a bigger gas tank than he does inside of the squared circle, and believes that a longer bout will benefit him against Moose this Saturday.

I can’t really say what my strategy is going to be going into the match specifically, but I can say that throughout my entire 17-year career, no matter who I’ve been in the ring with, over 1,500 matches, I’ve yet to meet a single-competitor that has a bigger gas tank than me in that ring. So I don’t care how much of a division one football player athlete Moose was in his heyday, when it comes to being a professional wrestler in that 20 by 20 squared circle, I don’t think he can match me as time keeps going. So I think that works to my advantage yes.

I later directed the same question to Moose, adding that we have yet to see him have a super long matchup since he became world champion at Bound For Glory. The Wrestling God fired back by saying he hasn’t needed that much time during his reign before promising to hit Alexander really hard at their highly-anticipated showdown.

Because I haven’t needed to go thirty or forty minutes. I don’t need thirty. That’s why you haven’t seen it. You want a gameplan? I’m going to hit Josh very hard. That’s my gameplan.

