AEW superstar and current reigning TBS Champion Kris Statlander appeared at this weekend’s STARRCAST VI events in Chicago, where she spoke with a number of members of the press in a media scrum.

Wrestling Headlines was present at the scrum and asked Statlander about her favorite matches she’d had under the AEW banner. It didn’t take the long for the champ to pick her top bout, which was against Britt Baker at the All Out 2021 pay-per-view.

The match with Britt Baker is a very, I’m very proud of that. Even though I did not come out victorious that time, that was, I think, the emotion and energy around that day….there’s just something about that pay-per-view that just everyone was just buzzing the entire time and it was one of the most like feel-good days that we’ve all had and it was just… it was just a very exciting time for all of us and I was so grateful to be a part of it. I think we, all of us, the whole roster, everyone that was on that show, we all stepped up and we really put on quite an unforgettable show because I know that’s one of the pay-per-views that’s constantly brought up as being one of the AEW’s best. And I’m just so glad that I have my name stamped on there.

Statlander later states that she is extremely proud of the showdown she had against Ruby Soho in Las Vegas, then vows to finally defeat her longtime rival at this evening’s ALL OUT pay-per-view.

I’m also very proud of my very first main event match with Ruby Soho in Las Vegas where, again, I didn’t win. I’m very proud of matches that I can’t win, apparently. But I’m so proud of that match because, again, that one felt like a turning point for me, almost. That’s when I felt like people really saw me as a future champion. And there’s kind of a switch in everyone’s feelings towards me. And unfortunately, not long after that, I blew out my knee again, or my other knee I should say. But I feel like that was a turning point that led to me getting to here. So hopefully after this match on Sunday with Ruby, I will be proud of that match for finally beating her, and I will be proud of the match that I’ve won.

You can check out Statlander’s full scrum interview below.

(If quotes are used please credit Wrestling Headlines for video and transcription)