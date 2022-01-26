Says AEW trusts him in big spots, and how he’s been involved in some historic matches in the company’s history:

I’ve had a lot of cool matches and you know history making matches in AEW. Between the bunkhouse, the first ever strap match, I was in the first ever blood and guts with Cody, in the history making ALL OUT, verse CM Punk in his hometown, Mr. Brodie Lee’s first match, like, for some reason somehow, I’m always in these…what go down as historic matches. And I think it all comes down to trust, fundamentally sound. And yeah, the fans hate me. So they want to watch me get beat up.

Talks being the subject of the documentary, “The Wrestler: A Q.T.Marshall Story”:

It’s a crazy story, man that kid that did the…it’s not a kid. He’s a grown man now. The gentlemen that directed the film, a friend of mine, his younger brother that went to film school wanted to do a documentary on wrestling. And he came to the monster factory at the time, watched one Saturday afternoon show that we did and I was wrestling Damien priest at the time, we were taking some crazy bumps, because we’re good friends. And he decided he didn’t want to wrestle anymore. So then he asked if he could document my life. And I was like, Yeah, sure, whatever, just don’t bother me. Right? Like, don’t make it affect my life. But whatever you have to do, we can do. And, you know, I remember when the WWE pulled the tryout from me, which is like the big dip in the movie. I thought it was like a terrible thing. And he thought it was the greatest thing that ever happened, because it really gave us the movie, some emotion, and stuff like that. And I think that’s what really helped get people excited about it when they saw it and, and made them connect. And that’s the biggest thing that we do in wrestling. And in general, if you can connect with an audience, I mean, it’ll really help you out. And there’s a lot of, I mean this in the most humble way, but also there’s a lot of failures out there. You know, I was one of them at that moment. So I think a lot of people can relate to that. And then also just the idea of not giving up and there’s a lot of people that want to do that and can’t. But for those that think like that, don’t don’t ever stop because sometimes you just have to endure every everyone else.

Reflects on his first Dynamite match, where he tagged with Cody Rhodes: