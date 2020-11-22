According to the Wrestling Observer, a reason that Otis and former SmackDown women’s champion Bayley were added to the men’s and women’s Survivor Series teams by Adam Pearce is because WWE ran out of time to run more qualifying matches before tonight’s pay per view.

The report does note the storyline contradictions this created, as Pearce previously told Braun Strowman that it was a requirement for talent to compete in qualifying matches to earn their spot. Otis joins Seth Rollins, King Corbin, Jey Uso, and Kevin Owens for the blue-brand, with Bayley joining Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, Ruby Riott, and Natalya.