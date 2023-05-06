An extended cut of The Firm Deletion matchup is now available online.
The cinematic bout aired in the main event spot of last night’s AEW Rampage on TNT and featured the Hardy Boyz, Isiah Kassidy, and HOOK taking on The Firm (Stokely Hathaway, Big Bill, Lee Moriarty, Ethan Page) at the Hardy Family Compound.
Making a cameo in the Firm Deletion was Matt Hard’s kids, as well as his wife, Reby Hardy. The full extended matchup can be found on Bleacher Report here. Highlights from the matchup can be found below.
The Firm have arrived at the Hardy Compound, and The Firm Deletion is underway!
Violence in the woods!
#BigBill @TheCazXL takes a nap in the woods courtesy of @JEFFHARDYBRAND!
A close call for @StokelyHathaway!
.@StokelyHathaway is no match for Gothic Baby and The Hardys!
🗣 @isiahkassidy comes through for the save!
Maxel Hardy and @RebyHardy make @StokelyHathaway pay!
The Firm has been DELETED!
@MATTHARDYBRAND @JEFFHARDYBRAND @IsiahKassidy @730Hook are victorious!
🚨Available for immediate viewing exclusively on @BleacherReport🚨
The #FirmDeletion at the #HardyCompound
