WrestleMania 37 has potentially hit an unfortunate delay.

Fans at Raymond James Stadium (home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers) were told to seek shelter due to severe thunderstorms, including lightning. Weather reports for the day did indicate a 90% chance of precipitation, with no word as of this writing if this will cause the show to be canceled. Some video has surfaced of the fans being alerted, which you can watch below.

UPDATE: The Raymond James Stadium’s Twitter writes, “WEATHER UPDATE: lightning threat has passed, all parking and gates are back OPEN! Fans may return to their seats. Free parking at HCC is now closed. Thanks for being patient fans!”

WEATHER UPDATE: lightning threat has passed, all parking and gates are back OPEN! Fans may return to their seats. Free parking at HCC is now closed. Thanks for being patient fans! — RaymondJames Stadium (@RJStadium) April 10, 2021

At this exact moment WrestleMania is “on hold”. — Bryan Alvarez (@bryanalvarez) April 10, 2021

WWE tells fans to seek shelter and prepare for severe weather including lighting at #WrestleMania (via @stellar_jl319)pic.twitter.com/cWR0FLcZwo — B/R Wrestling (@BRWrestling) April 10, 2021

Should the show start with such, this would easily be the worst #WrestleMania weather ever. Performing will be difficult. #WWE pic.twitter.com/FnioqRFclU — Jon Alba (@JonAlba) April 10, 2021

JUST IN: @RJStadium officials are clearing the seats as severe weather has now entered the Tampa region. Any further updates we'll keep you posted. #WrestleMania — #WRESTLEMANIA 37 NIGHT 1 – TONIGHT 7ET, Peacock (@SammyMaggio) April 10, 2021

Stay tuned.