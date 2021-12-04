AAA will hold its TripleMania XXIX event tonight that will air live on FITE TV.

Former WWE star Cain Velasquez will be in action in a six-man tag team match, which marks his first match since being released by WWE in 2020. Here is the card:

Vacant AAA Mega Title Match: El Hijo del Vikingo vs. Samuray del Sol vs. vs. Bobby Fish vs. Jay Lethal vs. Bandido

AAA Tag Team Titles Match: Lucha Bros. vs. FTR (c)

Marvel Lucha Libre Match: Gran Mazo and Leyenda Americano vs. Venenoide and Enganso

Cain Velasquez, Pagano and Psycho Clown vs. Black Taurus, Rey Escorpion and LA Park

Dragon Lee and Dralistico vs. Laredo Kid and a mystery partner

Psicosis, Arez and Abismo vs. Mocho Cota Jr., Tito Santana and Carta Brava Jr. vs. Sanson, Forastero and El Cuatrero

Sam Adonis, Puma King and DMT Azul vs. Monster Clown, Dave the Clown and Murder Clown

Faby Apache, Lady Shani and Sexy Star vs. Lady Maravilla, La Hiedra and Flammer