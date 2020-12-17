Below is the final card for Friday’s ROH Final Battle, which will air on PPV, as well as FITE TV. The show is being held from Baltimore and will take place in front of zero fans due to COVID-19 precautions.

ROH Champion Rush vs. Brody King.

Tony Deppen vs. LSG vs. Josh Woods vs. Dak Draper – Winner Receives ROH TV Title Match at FB 2020 later that night.

ROH TV Champion Dragon Lee vs. Four-Way Victor.

ROH Tag Team Champions Jay Lethal & Jonathan Gresham vs. Mark Briscoe & PCO.

ROH Pure Champion Jonathan Gresham vs. Flip Gordon.

Matt Taven & Mike Bennett vs. Vincent & Bateman.

The Foundation’s Tracy Williams & Rhett Titus vs. Fred Yehi & Wheeler Yuta in the first-ever ROH Pure Rules Tag Team Match.

Danhusen vs. Brian Johnson.

ROH will announce changes to ROH Six Man Tag Team Champions Mexisquad vs. Shane Taylor & The Soldiers of Savagery and EC3 vs. Jay Briscoe during the pre-show because EC3, Flamita and Bandido were pulled due to COVID-19 protocols.