Kevin Owens has opened up about his relationship with Pat Patterson.

The WWE Hall Of Famer passed away recently and had a close connection with the former Universal Champion.

Owens spoke about this during an interview on WWE’s The Bump.

Pat was something else. I used to think he and I had this connection because we’re French-Candian. He was so supportive and willing to help. I quickly realized that he was actually like that with everybody. What Daniel Bryan said was true: He would really listen and ask about you and how your family was doing… He would constantly ask how I was doing.” recalled Kevin Owens, “When wrestling was involved, he had a mind like no other. To say he’ll be missed is an understatement.

