AEW has released the full card for Monday’s edition of AEW DARK: ELEVATION, which now has 12 matches in total and features NJPW stars Rocky Romero and Ren Narita, and top AEW talent like Penta El Zero Miedo, Thunder Rosa, and Matt Hardy. Full bouts are below.

-Matt Hardy versus Fuego del Sol

-Penta El Zero Miedo versus Mike Sydal

-Nyla Rose versus Robyn Renegade

-JD Drake versus Rocky Romero

-Royce Isaacs versus Ren Narita

-Thunder Rosa versus Ashley D’Amboise

-QT Marshall versus Robo

-Scorpio Sky versus The Dark Order’s “5”

-Ethan Page versus Alex Reynolds

-Daniel Garcia versus Lee Johnson

-Abadon versus Leila Gray

-Tay Conti versus Queen Animata