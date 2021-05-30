Tonight AEW will present their third-annual Double or Nothing pay per view live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, Florida. The venue will hold a full capacity crowd (5,000 fans) for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak last year. Don’t forget to follow along with our live coverage, which begins at 8pm EST.

Final card is below.

Triple Threat for the AEW World Title

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy vs. Kenny Omega (c)

AEW Women’s World Title

Dr. Britt Baker vs. Hikaru Shida (c)

AEW TNT Title Match

Lance Archer vs. Miro (c)

AEW World Tag Team Titles Match

Eddie Kingston and Jon Moxley vs. The Young Bucks (c)

Stadium Stampede Match

The Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, Jake Hager, Santana, Ortiz) vs. The Pinnacle (MJF, Cash Wheeler, Dax Harwood, Shawn Spears, Wardlow)

The Inner Circle must disband forever if they lose.

Casino Battle Royale for a Future AEW World Title Shot

Christian Cage, Matt Sydal, Jungle Boy, Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen, Colt Cabana, 10, Evil Uno, Powerhouse Hobbs, Penta El Zero Miedo, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnson, Dustin Rhodes, QT Marshall, Griff Garrison, Brian Pillman Jr., Max Caster, Anthony Bowens, TBA

Cody Rhodes vs. Anthony Ogogo

“Hangman” Adam Page vs. Brian Cage

Sting and Darby Allin vs. Ethan Page and Scorpio Sky

The Buy In Pre-show: NWA Women’s World Title Match

Riho vs. Serena Deeb (c)